LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers and Billings Blue Jays each picked up a win against each other in American Legion Baseball play Wednesday, with Laurel winning Game 1 by a 3-2 margin and Billings picking up a victory in Game 2 by 6-3 scoreline.

All five total runs in the first game were scored piece-by-piece; no more than one run was scored in any half-inning. The Blue Jays held a 2-0 lead after three innings, but three unanswered runs by the Dodgers the rest of the way got them the win despite recording just three hits.

Laurel starter Reece Dolechek struck out five over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits and the two earned runs. Landen Bauer picked up the save, only giving up a single walk across 16 pitches in 1 1/3 innings to close the show.

Evan Caton had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers on Billings starter Caden Clifford, who was very strong overall despite the loss (5 2/3 innings, three hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts). Ryne Clausen had Laurel's other RBI. The Blue Jays' RBIs in Game 1 came via Camden Wilson and Alex Peel.

The bats were more lively in Game 2, with Billings breaking a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth inning to nab a win in the latter matchup.

Clifford rebounded from the bad-luck loss on the mound earlier in the evening to go 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs. Wilson, Connor Smith and Aidan Mota all picked up RBIs for the Blue Jays, whose starter, Austin Pellersels, picked up the win after throwing five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.

Maverick Hoppman had both RBIs for Laurel in the second game, both of which came in the first inning. Jace Buchanan had two hits. Caton, the Dodgers' starter in Game 2, went 6 1/3 innings and struck out nine, but also allowed five earned runs on eight hits.

Laurel plays next at the Powell (Wyoming) Invitational to take place Friday through Sunday.