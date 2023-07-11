BILLINGS — Days after the Billings Cardinals swept the Laurel Dodgers in American Legion baseball play, the Dodgers returned the favor and did it right back to the Cardinals by winning 6-3 and 5-3 Tuesday at Pirtz Field.

The two teams had played twice Friday with Billings winning both encounters, but Laurel managed to get its own two-fer done in their rematch this week.

In Game 1, Laurel smacked 13 hits en route to the victory as Eric Haus was the Dodgers' top source of offense, going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs to boot. Jace Buchanan added on two RBIs while teammate Reece Dolechek had two doubles. Brady Randall, Payton Cicero and Carson Steinmetz tallied RBIs for the Cardinals.

Laurel starter Landen Bauer and Billings starter Sam Reinker each threw complete games in the circle for their teams, but Bauer outdueled his counterpart by giving up just the three earned runs to Reinker's five.

Game 2 required Laurel to come back down from a deficit late, but a four-run sixth inning from the Dodgers allowed them to pull ahead after being two runs down and pick up the doubleheader sweep.

Laurel's Maverick Hoppman went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs as Buchanan and Ryan Clausen notched the other RBIs for the Dodgers in the second game. Chase Wise, meanwhile, had two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Both teams' starters went the distance again, with Laurel's Pierce Caton getting the W over Billings' Jakob Wilcox as the former limited his damage allowed to three earned runs.

Laurel plays next when it hosts Glendive for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.