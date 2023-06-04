SIDNEY — The Laurel Dodgers struck for 19 hits in the first game and 10 in the second to sweep a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Sidney Patriots, winning by scores of 15-0 and 13-9, Sunday.

Laurel totaled five extra-base hits in the first game as Tanner Knaub and Evan Caton tripled and Maverick Hoppman, Gunnar Schultz and Jace Buchanan all added two-base hits. Knaub had a big day at the plate, batting 3 of 4 with two runs and five RBIs. Reece Dolecheck was also impressive with a 3-of-4 performance with two runs and three RBIs. Leadoff batter Evan Caton was 3 of 5 with a pair of runs and RBIs.

Laurel did most of its damage in the sixth inning when the Dodgers scored 10 runs.

Dolecheck pitched all six innings for the Dodgers (8-9) and held Sidney to four hits. He walked one and fanned six.

Both teams only committed one error.

The nightcap was a much tighter game as Laurel led 8-7 after three innings. Both teams were fairly even statistically as the Dodgers had 10 hits and Sidney 11. Laurel made three fielding errors and Sidney two.

Hoppman and Knaub doubled for Laurel and Ryne Clausen was a perfect 3 for 3 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Buchanan batted 3 of 5 with two runs and two RBIs and Dolecheck was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Kyle Berube knocked in two runs for the Dodgers.

For Sidney, the No. 2-3-4 hitters combined for five runs, six hits and five RBIs.

Overall, Laurel used four pitchers and Sidney two.