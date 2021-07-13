LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers swept Miles City on Tuesday in a Class A Legion baseball doubleheader.

Laurel pitchers Ian Bauer and J.D. Ketterling combined for a shutout in the first game, a 5-0 final. Bauer got the win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. Ketterling got the final two outs to close the game, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Ricky Temporal and Braeden Foos each drove in two runs to lead the Dodgers' offense.

In the second game, a 7-5 decision, Laurel broke a tie game with two runs in the fifth — one on a sacrifice fly from Foos that scored Richie Cortese — to grab the lead. Cortese finished with three hits, and he and Jaxon Wittmayer each scored twice.

Brenan Hager went 2 for 3 for Miles City. The Mavericks got RBIs from Logan Muri and Dylan Holmlund.

