FROID — The Laurel Dodgers swept a Class A American Legion baseball twin bill with the Froid Bulls here on Sunday.

Evan Caton fired a five-inning three hitter, while striking out five and not issuing a walk, in a 19-0 victory in the first game. 

Reece Dolechek had two doubles and Ricky Temporal had one two-base hit for the Dodgers (14-15). Dolechek finished with five RBIs, while Issac Nieto and Ian Bauer each had four. Temporal scored four times, and Richie Cortese and Caton each had three runs.

In the second game, Aiden Hill limited the Bulls to a pair of hits over seven innings in a 8-2 Laurel win.

Tanner Knaub doubled and Jaxon Wittmayer tripled for Laurel, which won its third straight. The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Payton Hauge was 1 for 3 with a run for Froid. Colton Oie also had a single for the Bulls.

