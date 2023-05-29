Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Jackson (Wyoming) Giants and Bozeman Bucks each posted victories over the Laurel Dodgers Sunday at the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament here.

Jackson had 10 more hits than the Dodgers in an 8-3 win in a game that began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. In a noon contest on Sunday, Bozeman scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth en route to an 8-3 triumph over Laurel.

The Giants totaled 13 hits, while the Dodgers had three. Laurel committed two errors and Jackson one. Maverick Hoppman batted 1 for 3 for the Dodgers with a double and an RBI. Jace Buchanan was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Tanner Knaub as 1 for 3 with a run. Laurel did swipe six basses with Knaub stealing four and Gunnar Schultz two.

Bozeman had eight hits and the Dodgers six. Both teams committed two errors.

Against the Bucks, Buchanan was 2 for 3 for Laurel with a run and Hoppman was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Both of Buchanan's hits were for extra bases as he doubled and tripled.

Laurel (5-8) was to play the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers and the Gillette (Wyoming) Roughriders on Monday.