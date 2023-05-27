Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Reece Dolecheck was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh to force in the winning run as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the Powell (Wyoming) Pioneers 4-3 at the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament here on Saturday.

Dolecheck also got the offense rolling for Laurel as he singled in the first to drive in a run as the Dodgers claimed a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers improved to 5-6 with the victory and avenged a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Pioneers last Saturday in Laurel.

Jace Buchanan and Eric Haus both tripled for the Dodgers, who totaled seven hits.

Laurel pitcher Landen Bauer went the full seven innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked one.

Powell didn't commit a single error, while Laurel only made one error.

The Dodgers continue tourney play on Sunday with a game at 9:30 a.m. against the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants and noon vs. the Bozeman Bucks.