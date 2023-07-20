MILES CITY — The Laurel Dodgers made quick work of the Glendive Blue Devils in their Eastern A District Tournament opener Thursday, winning 11-1 in five innings.

After allowing Glendive to score the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, Laurel then proceeded to score 11 unanswered and sealed the game with a three-run bottom of the fifth to win by mercy rule.

Jace Buchanan had a monster day at the plate for the Dodgers, going 3 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs. He was a double shy of the cycle and was one of five Laurel players with multiple hits, along with Pierce Caton, Maverick Hoppman, Ryne Clausen and Louis Nagy.

Dodgers starter Landen Bauer went all five innings and threw just 67 pitches, striking out four and allowing just the one run (unearned) with four hits given up. Brock Clonce and Jaden Shila each hit doubles for Glendive.

Laurel moves on to face the Billings Cardinals in the Eastern A District Tournament at 4 p.m. Friday in Miles City.