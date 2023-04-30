LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers combined for 24 total runs and held Lewistown to three in a Class A American Legion baseball sweep of the Redbirds Sunday.

In the first game, Jace Buchanan batted 2 for 2 — including a two-run home run in the second inning — with two runs and five RBIs as the Dodgers claimed a 10-0 victory in a game called after 4.5 innings due to the mercy rule.

Leadoff batter Tanner Knaub batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs for Laurel, and Reece Dolechek was 2 for 2 with a run and two RBIs for the Dodgers. Evan Caton was 1 for 1 with three runs and an RBI. For Lewistown, leadoff batter Henry Kulhmann was 2 for 2 and also drew a walk and teammate Treagen Sparks was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Overall, Laurel totaled nine hits and Lewistown four in the first contest. Both teams were solid defensively as Laurel didn't have any miscues and the Redbirds committed two errors.

In the second contest, Laurel scored a 14-3 victory as the affair ended after five innings. Laurel totaled 13 hits with seven going for extra bases. Landen Bauer, Caton, and Eric Haus homered for the Dodgers. Knaub, Gunnar Schultz, Buchanan and Caton all doubled. Caton and Bauer led the winners in RBIs with three apiece. Ryne Clausen batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and four runs.

Buchanan was the winning pitcher for Laurel, throwing all five innings and limiting Lewistown to five hits and three runs (zero earned). Buchanan only walked one (he did also hit a batter) and struck out seven.

Wyatt Elam was 2 for 3 for Lewistown and Tysen Dubbs batted 1 for 2 with a double and one RBI. Tate Mangold was 1 for 2 with a run.

Lewistown committed four errors in the game and Laurel two.

The Dodgers improved to 3-1 with the sweep. Laurel will next host the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.