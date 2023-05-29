Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers defeated the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers 3-1, but fell in a slugfest to the Gillette (Wyoming) Roughriders 16-10 on Monday at the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament here.

The Dodgers (6-9) finished the three-day, five-game American Legion baseball tourney with a 2-3 record.

Evan Caton tossed the full seven innings for Laurel vs. Sheridan, scattering six hits, one earned run and three walks. He fanned nine.

Laurel had four batters reach base with hits, another three on walks and one on a hit by pitch. Jace Buchanan was 2 for 3 with a run for the Dodgers.

Overall the Laurel defense played clean baseball, while Sheridan was charged with one error.

The Roughriders totaled 14 hits and the Dodgers 10 in their matchup. Gillette committed three errors and Laurel two.

Caton, Maverick Hoppman, and Landen Bauer each had two RBIs for the Dodgers. Gunnar Schultz, Buchanan, and Bauer both had two hits. Tanner Knaub, Buchanan and Caton doubled.

The Jackson (Wyoming) Giants and Bozeman Bucks each posted victories over Dodgers Sunday at the tourney.

Jackson had 10 more hits than the Dodgers in an 8-3 win in a game that began at 9:30 a.m. In a noon contest, Bozeman scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth en route to an 8-3 triumph over Laurel.

The Giants totaled 13 hits, while the Dodgers had three. Laurel committed two errors and Jackson one. Hoppman batted 1 for 3 for the Dodgers with a double and an RBI. Buchanan was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Knaub was 1 for 3 with a run. Laurel did swipe six basses with Knaub stealing four and Schultz two.

Bozeman had eight hits and the Dodgers six. Both teams committed two errors.

Against the Bucks, Buchanan was 2 for 3 for Laurel with a run and Hoppman was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Both of Buchanan's hits were for extra bases as he doubled and tripled.

The Dodgers play at the Glasgow Reds on Saturday. The twin bill begins at 2 p.m.