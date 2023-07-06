GLASGOW — The Laurel Dodgers took care of business on the road twice against the Glasgow Reds in American Legion baseball play Thursday, defeating the hosts 9-3 first, then 18-6.

The bats were hot all afternoon for Laurel as it tallied a combined 24 hits in all across the two games, with multiple players even recording four-hit games.

In Game 1, the Dodgers led wire-to-wire as they tallied two runs in the top half of the frame, then built on their advantage from there as they also scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. All of Glasgow's runs were scored in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Evan Caton and Jace Buchanan each had four-hit, two-RBI games for Laurel, with Buchanan in particular being a home run away from the cycle. Maverick Hoppman pitched in at the plate with a pair of RBIs of his own, as well.

Dodgers starter Pierce Caton went 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight while allowing the three runs off of five hits. Kyle Berube finished the show in relief, giving up just a single hit and striking out three in 1 1/3 frames of work.

Laurel made quicker work of Glasgow in Game 2, mercy-ruling the Reds in six innings after the Dodgers exploded for 11 runs in the final frame, though they were down by a 4-3 scoreline entering the fourth inning.

Pierce Caton traded the pitcher's mound for the batter's box in the second game and thrived, smacking a game-high four hits (including two doubles) with two RBIs. Reece Dolechek and Tanner Knaub also had three RBIs apiece while Buchanan added two more in the second game, additionally hitting his second triple of the afternoon in the process.

Laurel reliever Eric Haus calmed down his team's nerves on the mound by masterfully pitching the final 2 1/3 innings, only allowing one hit and no runs while punching out two with no walks after the two hurlers before him walked a combined nine Reds.

The Dodgers return home next to welcome the Billings Cardinals for a doubleheader Friday, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.