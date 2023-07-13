LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers swept the Glendive Blue Devils at home in a doubleheader Thursday, winning 16-6 and 9-0.

Game 1 was in mercy rule territory by the bottom of the second inning as Laurel was up 13-1 by the end of the frame, adding three more runs over the next two innings. Glendive threatened extending the game as it put up a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth, but Laurel held on to close the show in five innings.

The Dodgers' Tanner Knaub was one of five Laurel players to have multiple RBIs on the game, leading the team with three. Other Dodgers with multiple runs driven in (all with two each) were Eric Haus, Reece Dolechek, Ryne Clausen and Louis Nagy. Teagan Wahl led Glendive with two RBIs of his own while Aiden Zody-Cayko had a pair of hits.

Beau Mares and Haus combined on the mound for Laurel to allow just four hits and strike out five in the win. But as Laurel's offense dominated Game 1, it was its pitching that was the story of Game 2.

There, starter Maverick Hoppman tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out five and finishing his seven-inning day in just 77 pitches. Only Wahl and Zody-Cayko had hits on Hoppman.

Laurel went wire-to-wire, scoring four runs in the first inning and cruising. Dolechek and Clausen closed their strong evenings with three more RBIs each as Hoppman and Landen Bauer also got in on the fun and had RBIs of their own.

The Dodgers play next when they host Glasgow for another doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.