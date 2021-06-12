LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers' offense went off in a sweep of the Froid Bulls in Saturday's Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.

Laurel won the first game 17-5 in five innings and rolled 18-9 in the second.

In game one, the Dodgers turned a 5-4 lead into a blowout with a 12-run bottom of the fourth inning.

Laurel's Ian Bauer went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Braeden Foos went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Richie Cortese went 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs scored, Jaxon Wittmayer went 1 for 1 with a double and a walk and Evan Caton went 1 for 2 with three RBIs. 

For Froid, Payton Hauge was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Isaac Johnson went 2 for 3 with two runs.

In game two, Laurel scored four runs in the second inning and nine in the third to take a 15-4 lead.

Foos went 3 for 5 with a double and four runs scored, Maverick Hoppman went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Ricky Temporal went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Kyle Berube went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Landen Peak went 1 for 1 with a double and a walk.

Froid's Walker Ator went 1 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs, Braeden Romo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Hauge went 2 for 4 with two runs.

