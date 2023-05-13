LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers and Havre Northstars each took a game off of each other in a doubleheader between the two American Legion baseball teams Saturday.

Laurel won Game 1 by a 4-3 score, then Havre stormed back to win Game 2 by a 10-8 margin.

In the first game, the Dodgers staved off a late rally attempt from the visitors thanks to a calm presence under pressure from starter Landen Bauer, who went all seven innings and allowed just five hits with three earned runs on 89 pitches.

Maverick Hoppman and Jace Buchanan each had RBIs for Laurel, which scored all of its runs in the first three innings, and though the Northstars made things interesting late by cutting the deficit to one run via a two-run home run in the sixth, the Dodgers held on to take the win.

Laurel was looking to repeat the feat in the second game, getting out to a 3-1 lead by the end of the third inning, but Havre got eight runs home in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings combined to get out to a lead that the Dodgers couldn't overcome, even with them scoring four runs in the seventh and final inning.

Evan Caton and Reece Dolechek each had a pair of RBIs in Game 2. Buchanan had a perfect 4 for 4 outing in the second game, as well, both driving in a run and recording three runs of his own. Meanwhile, Laurel pitchers Ryne Clausen, Beau Mares and Gunnar Schultz struggled to contain Havre, however, combining to allow nine hits and 11 walks.

The Dodgers (4-4) will stay home for its next set of games next weekend as they'll host Powell (Wyoming) for another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. next Saturday.