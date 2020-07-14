LOVELL, Wyo. — Richie Cortese struck out the final batter with the tying run on second base to help the Laurel Dodgers beat the Lovell Mustangs 10-9 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
Every player in the Lovell lineup scored at least one run and drove in at least one run in a 15-1 Mustangs' win in the opener.
Laurel led the first game 7-2 after four innings before the Mustangs tied things at 7-7 after five. The game went into the seventh inning tied 8-8 before Laurel's JD Ketterling hit a tie-breaking single and Issac Nieto added a sacrifice fly for a 10-8 lead. Lovell added a run in the bottom half of the seventh before Cortese was able to close out the game.
Keagan Campbell had three hits, including a homer and a double, and had two RBIs for the Dodgers, who had 17 hits and five doubles in the second game. Ricky Temporal also had three hits and two RBIs for Laurel.
Carlos Rodriquez hit a home run and a double for Lovell.
In game one, Tyson Christianson led the way for the Mustangs by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Lovell also took advantage of 10 walks from Dodgers pitchers.
Lovell scored six runs in the first inning and added eight in the fourth, and the game was stopped after five due to the 10-run rule.
