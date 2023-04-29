LEWISTOWN — The Laurel Dodgers and Lewistown Redbirds each won a game apiece against each other during an American Legion baseball twin bill Saturday.

In Game 1, Laurel blew out Lewistown in a 14-2, six-inning victory as Pierce Caton (four) and Maverick Hoppman (three) combined for half of the Dodgers' total runs. Laurel was able to mercy-rule the Redbirds by scoring five runs in its half of the sixth, with Beau Mares picking up the win on the mound by starting and going two innings while allowing one hit.

Lewistown in the first game got RBIs from Henry Kuhlmann and Trevin Zimmerman, though struggled to capitalize on eight hits recorded as the Redbirds left 12 runners on base in all for the game.

Game 2 saw a reversal of fortune for Lewistown as the Redbirds managed a 5-4 extra-inning, walk-off victory. Andrew Kuhlmann, on his second hit of the day, was able to send teammate Henry Kuhlmann home on a base hit to give the home team the victory in the eighth inning. Treagen Sparks got the win in relief, going the final three innings after Tysen Dubbs threw five frames and allowed two runs on five hits.

Laurel did well to send it to extras after being down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, but it proved to be too little, too late. Reece Dolechek led the Dodgers with a pair of hits and RBIs.

Lewistown and Laurel will rematch with another doubleheader Sunday that's scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Laurel.