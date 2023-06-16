POWELL, Wyo. — Landen Bauer threw a two-hit, complete-game shutout in American Legion Baseball play for the Laurel Dodgers as they opened up competition in the Powell Invitational against Lovell (Wyoming) with a 9-0 victory Friday.

Bauer was excellent on the mound, striking out eight and going the distance on just 97 pitches. He was one part of a dominant day for Laurel, which put up five runs in the third inning and didn't look back in its first of three days in The Cowboy State.

Jace Buchanan's three-run home run was the top offensive highlight for the Dodgers as he was one of five players in all to tally RBIs; Tanner Knaub, Beau Mares, Kyle Berube and Evan Caton were the others.

The Dodgers will play two Wyoming teams next in Powell as part of a Saturday doubleheader, first against Green River at 12:30 p.m. and then against Lander at 3 p.m.