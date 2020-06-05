LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers scored eight runs in their final two at-bats to come from behind and defeat the Miles City Mavericks 8-4 Friday in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
The Mavericks bounced back with an 11-run first inning in an 18-7 win in the second game.
In the opener, Jaxon Wittmayer drove in three runs and Kayne Johnson and Ricky Temporal had two RBIs each for the Dodgers, who trailed the Mavs 4-0 after 4 1/2 innings.
Issac Nieto threw three shutout innings of relief to earn the win.
Cam Muri had two RBIs for the Mavs.
Miles City earned the split behind four-RBI games from Carson Hunter and Aidan Cline. Julian Link added three RBIs for the Mavericks.
The Dodgers were led by Kade McIlvain, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
