MILES CITY — The Laurel Dodgers won two games on the road against the Miles City Mavericks on Friday in American Legion baseball play, winning 8-1 and 15-10.

The first game saw Laurel erupt for a five-run fourth inning and cruise from there, with a sixth-inning Miles City run preventing the shutout but doing little to damper Reece Dolechek's strong complete-game performance on the mound, allowing no earned runs off of seven hits.

Dolechek also had a pair of doubles at the plate to go along with two RBIs. Louis Nagy led Laurel with three RBIs in all coming off of a bases-loaded triple in the fourth. Zach Phillips had two hits to lead Miles City.

Game 2 was a shootout, with Laurel pulling ahead for good following an eight-run sixth. Jace Buchanan was a home run shy of the cycle as he provided three RBIs, as did Nagy, who had a near-repeat of his Game 1 showing by smacking a bases-loaded double for three RBIs.

Logan Muri led the Mavericks with three RBIs, while Ryan Kelly and Garrett Waterman pitched in two each.

Laurel goes back home Saturday to host Glasgow for a doubleheader with the first game starting at 2 p.m.