CODY, Wyo. — Three RBIs from Ricky Temporal and five solid innings from Ian Bauer helped Laurel earn an American Legion doubleheader split with a 9-4 win over Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday as the Dodgers opened their season.

Reece Dolechek drove in two runs and Bauer added a solo home run for the Dodgers, who also got three hits from Richie Cortese. Bauer allowed two runs and struck out seven before giving way to JD Ketterling for the final two innings.

Cody used an 11-run third inning to erase a two-run deficit to win the opener 14-4, a game that ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.

Devyn Eugdahl drove in three runs, and Ethan Johnston and Wyatt Carlson added two RBIs each to lead the Cubs, who had 14 hits.

Cortese had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers (1-1).

