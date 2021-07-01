LAUREL — Jaxson Wittmayer scattered nine hits and pitched into the seventh inning to lead the Laurel Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Lewistown Redbirds in the first game of a Class A American Legion doubleheader on Thursday.
Maverick Hoppman doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs for the Dodgers, who won despite getting just five hits.
Wittmayer allowed one earned run and struck out three in 6.1 innings, and Aiden Hill got the final two outs for the save.
Nolan Fry and Taylor Smith both went 2 for 4 for the Redbirds.
Laurel swept the twin bill with a 9-6 win in the second game, powered by a 2-for-3 performance at the plate from Richie Cortese.
Cortese homered and drove in three runs, and Wittmayer tripled for two more RBIs to help the Dodgers make the most of their five hits.
Landon Peak allowed four runs and struck out eight in six innings to pick up the win, and Hill recorded his second save of the night by getting the final three outs.
Travis McAlpin drove in two runs for the Redbirds. Xander Wright went 2 for 3.
