LAUREL — Richie Cortese threw a five-inning shutout and Kayne Johnson tossed a complete-game victory to lead the Laurel Dodgers to a doubleheader sweep of the Bozeman Bucks A in American Legion baseball on Saturday.
Kayne Johnson, Ricky Temporal and Issac Nieto all had two RBIs, and four players had two-hit games in Laurel's 10-0 win in the opener. The Dodgers finished with 12 hits in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Cortese allowed four hits, striking out two and walking three.
In the second game, Johnson shut out the Bucks over the final five innings to lead the Dodgers to a 7-2 victory.
Bozeman scored two runs in the second inning on an Andrew Western single for a 2-0 lead. Johnson, who gave up seven hits, settled in and allowed the Dodgers' bats to take over.
Temporal had a two-hit game and drove in a run for Laurel.
