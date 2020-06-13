GLASGOW — Richie Cortese’s big day helped Laurel thump Glasgow in an American Legion doubleheader Saturday.
Cortese went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs as the Dodgers prevailed in the first game, 21-3. Cortese also had 10 strikeouts in four innings to earn the victory on the mound.
Keagan Thompson drove in three runs and scored four times for Laurel. Teammate Isaac Nieto had four RBIs.
Cortese followed that up in Game 2 with three more RBIs as the Dodgers won 10-7. Thompson and Ricky Temporal combined to drive in four runs for Laurel.
Glasgow was held to just two hits by four Dodgers pitcher. Kristian Price had a double and two RBIs for the Reds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.