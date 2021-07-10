DICKINSON, N.D. — A five-run fifth inning lifted the Laurel Dodgers to a 10-6 American Legion baseball win over Sturgis (South Dakota) on Saturday.

The Dodgers (24-18) scored seven straight runs after trailing 4-3 through 2 1/2 innings.

Laurel's Jaxon Wittmayer went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored, Ricky Temporal went 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs, JD Ketterling went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs, Reece Dolechek went 2 for 3 and Richie Cortese went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Also for the Dodgers, Braeden Foos was 1 for 2 with two walks at the plate and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched in relief.

