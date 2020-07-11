LAUREL — Three players drove in two runs each as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the Glendive Blue Devils 14-4 in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader on Saturday.
The Dodgers followed that up with a 15-5 win in the second game. The first game was called after five innings and the second after six due to the mercy rule.
In the opener, Ricky Temporal, Braedon Foos and Kade McIlvain each had two RBIs, and Kayne Johnson and Richie Cortese had two-hit games for the Dodgers. Laurel out-hit Glendive 11-2.
Laurel continued to swing the bats — and took advantage of 11 bases on balls issued by Glendive pitchers — in the second game.
Temporal went 3 for 5 and Cortese went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs. Both players scored three times, and Cortese was one of five Dodgers to drive in two runs.
Matt Dufner hit a grand slam for Glendive.
