HELENA — Issac Nieto doubled twice and drove in two runs Thursday night as the Laurel Dodgers beat the Idaho Falls Bees 7-6 in Class A American Legion baseball.

Teammate Jaxon Wittmayer also doubled and drove in two runs for the Dodgers.

Laurel trailed 6-3 after three innings. The Dodgers tied the game with three runs in the fifth and won it with one more run in the top of the seventh.

Nieto finished with three hits. Wittmayer, Braeden Foos and Ricky Temporal had two apiece.

One of Temporal's hits was a double.

JD Ketterling was the winning pitcher for Laurel. He pitched five innings in relief.

