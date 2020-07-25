BOZEMAN — Friday's American Legion doubleheader between the Laurel Dodgers and the Bozeman Bucks' Single-A team was a tale of extremes.

Laurel won the first game 6-1 behind a pitching gem, while Bozeman took the second 19-13.

Isaac Nieto pitched all seven innings for the Dodgers (17-21) in game one, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks with a strikeout. He threw 62 pitches. 

Nieto's teammate Richie Cortese went 2 for 4 with a solo home run, Keagan Campbell went 1 for 3 with a triple and a walk, Jaxon Wittmayer went 2 for 3 and Landen Peak went 2 for 4.

In game two, Bozeman scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third to take a 15-5 lead. The Dodgers cut it to 15-13 going into the bottom of the sixth, where the Bucks scored four.

Bozeman's Hayden Roethle went 2 for 2 with two triples, two walks and three RBIs, Andrew Western went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, Jackson Burke was 2 for 4 with a double and Daryn Shepard went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs.

For Laurel, Cortese was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and three RBIs, Campbell was 2 for 3 with a walk and four runs scored and Keagan Thompson was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

