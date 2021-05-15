LEWISTOWN — Lewistown's Luke Clinton hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-3 walk-off win over Laurel Saturday before the Dodgers bounced back for an 8-5 win in the nightcap as the teams split an American Legion doubleheader.
Clinton and Luke Smith both had two hits and they combined on the mound to limit the Dodgers to two hits in the opener. Smith struck out 10 before a bases-loaded walk to Reece Dolechek and a fielding error allowed Laurel to tie the score 3-3 in the top of the seventh.
Clinton came on in relief of Smith and got the final two outs. Then, after Smith led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, one batter later Clinton belted a pitch over the left-field fence for the win.
Richie Cortese and Ricky Temporal both drove in two runs to help the Dodgers capture the second game. Cortese went 3 for 5, while Temporal was 2 for 3 as the Dodgers erased a two-run second-inning deficit by scoring two runs in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Lewistown's Nolan Fry was 3 for 3.
