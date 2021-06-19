GLENDIVE — After a close first-game loss, the Laurel Dodgers put on a hitting display led by Ritchie Cortese's grand slam and two home runs. Laurel split the series with Glendive defeating the Blue Devils 14-3 in Saturday's American Legion doubleheader.

The Dodgers came out swinging with nine runs in the first inning, and five in the second. Cortese had seven RBIs, and went 2 for 3 at the plate. Tanner Knaub had three runs scored while pitcher Landen Peak held Glendive to six hits and three runs. 

In the first game, Glendive held Laurel scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Dodgers made a late rally in the seventh with four runs to close in on the Blue Devils, but lost 6-5.

Cortese went 2 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored and teammate Evan Canton scored two runs.

