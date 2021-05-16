SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers were beaten twice Sunday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader by Sheridan, Wyoming.
The Troopers won the first game 4-0. Sheridan pitcher Dylan Greenough-Groom threw a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Ricky Temporal had two of Laurel's hits, while Jaxon Wittmayer had the other.
Landen Peak, Ian Bauer and Reece Dolechek had RBIs for Laurel in Game 2, but Sheridan prevailed 11-4. The Troopers scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a six-run advantage.
Sheridan collected six extra-base hits in the second game and did not strike out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.