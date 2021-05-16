SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers were beaten twice Sunday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader by Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Troopers won the first game 4-0. Sheridan pitcher Dylan Greenough-Groom threw a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Ricky Temporal had two of Laurel's hits, while Jaxon Wittmayer had the other.

Landen Peak, Ian Bauer and Reece Dolechek had RBIs for Laurel in Game 2, but Sheridan prevailed 11-4. The Troopers scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a six-run advantage.

Sheridan collected six extra-base hits in the second game and did not strike out.

Tags

Load comments