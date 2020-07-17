LAUREL — Jaxon Wittmayer scored the winning run from second base on a Glasgow error as the Laurel Dodgers won in walk-off fashion with a 9-8 victory over the Reds in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Friday.
Laurel earned a sweep with an 8-2 win in the second game as Aiden Hill and Braeden Foos combined on a two-hitter.
Hill allowed one hit in five innings and Foos threw the final two frames, also giving up a hit. Ricky Temporal went 3 for 4 and had two RBIs for the Dodgers.
In the opener, Laurel's Richie Cortese led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to tie the score 8-8. Wittmayer was hit by a pitch and then stole second. He came home when the Reds misplayed a bunt attempt by Foos.
Cortese finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored, and Keagan Thompson and JD Ketterling drove in two runs
A two-run double by Jack Kolstad helped the Reds put up six runs off of Ketterling in the top of the seventh for an 8-7 lead. Isaac Nieto started for the Dodgers and allowed two runs, no earned, in six innings.
