LAUREL — Big innings led the Laurel Dodgers to an American Legion baseball sweep of the Glendive Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Laurel scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opening game en route to a 19-3 victory. Braeden Foos had a two-run double and a RBI single during the inning.
Foos and Ricky Temporal finished with three RBIs, while Jaxon Wittmayer and Richie Cortese each drove in two runs.
Casey Rounseville, Brodie Eckert and Jacob Burman had hits for Glendive.
The Dodgers scored four in the fourth inning and six in the sixth of the second game, a 13-3 victory. Cortese, Foos, Tanner Knaub and J.D. Ketterling combined to drive in eight runs. Knaub scored three times.
Axton Franks and Eckert each had two hits for Glendive.
