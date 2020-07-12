LAUREL — Nine different players had hits for the Laurel Dodgers in an 18-8 victory over the Billings Cardinals on Sunday.
All of the Dodgers' hits were singles.
The Cardinals committed six errors. By contrast, Laurel had two miscues.
Leadoff batter Keagan Campbell was a spark for the Dodgers, batting 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs. The Dodgers' No. 3 hitter, Kayne Johnson, had a 3-for-4 performance with two runs and four RBIs.
Braeden Foos and JD Ketterling both knocked in three runs and Ketterling added a pair of singles and three runs. Foos scored twice. Jaxon Wittmayer also tallied three runs for the Dodgers.
JD Ketterling earned the win, tossing the final three innings.
The Dodgers improved to 10-17 and the Cardinals fell to 18-14.
Jace Buchanan doubled and notched two RBIs for the Cardinals. Ryan Nelson was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
