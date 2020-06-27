HELENA — Kayne Johnson and Keagan Thompson combined to drive in seven runs in a win over the Great Falls Lightning, and Isaac Nieto threw a seven-inning complete game to top the Havre North Stars as the Laurel Dodgers won two games at the Cloninger Classic here on Saturday.
The Dodgers beat the Lightning 11-2 behind the bats of Johnson and Thompson in a game that went 4 ½ innings due to the 10-run rule. Johnson was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Thompson drove in three runs with a 3-for-3 performance. Both players doubled.
Johnson was also the winning pitcher, giving up six hits in five innings.
Nieto allowed just one earned run in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over Havre. Richie Cortese was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Kade McIlvain went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Trenton Maloughney homered for Havre and Brody Nanini had two hits in two at-bats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.