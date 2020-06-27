HELENA — Kayne Johnson and Keagan Thompson combined to drive in seven runs in a win over the Great Falls Lightning, and Isaac Nieto threw a seven-inning complete game to top the Havre North Stars as the Laurel Dodgers won two games at the Cloninger Classic here on Saturday.

The Dodgers beat the Lightning 11-2 behind the bats of Johnson and Thompson in a game that went 4 ½ innings due to the 10-run rule. Johnson was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Thompson drove in three runs with a 3-for-3 performance. Both players doubled.

Johnson was also the winning pitcher, giving up six hits in five innings.

Nieto allowed just one earned run in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over Havre. Richie Cortese was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Kade McIlvain went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Trenton Maloughney homered for Havre and Brody Nanini had two hits in two at-bats.

