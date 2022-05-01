LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on a cool Sunday against Powell, Wyoming.

The Dodgers (3-1) took the second game by a score of 9-7.

Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, Laurel scored three times as Evan Caton delivered an RBI double and Ian Bauer hit a go-ahead two-run homer.

Powell won the opener 11-2 behind starter Brock Johnson, who struck out seven.

The Pioneers scored seven times in the third inning, highlighted by Dalton Worstell's two-run double. Trey Stennerson hit a two-run homer in the first. Bauer had two hits and an RBI for Laurel.

