HELENA — Issac Nieto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Richie Cortese for the winning run in the Laurel Dodgers' 7-6 victory over the Great Falls Chargers "A" team in the Cloninger Classic American Legion baseball tourney championship game on Sunday here.
The Dodgers rallied by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
With one out, Evan Caton was hit by a pitch and the following batter, Cortese, drew a walk. The next batter, Ricky Temporal, also walked.
Great Falls was able to record another out, before Braeden Foos walked to force in courtesy runner Tanner Knaub to knot the score at 6-6. Nieto then was hit by a pitch, earning the Dodgers (19-16) the title.
The Dodgers have now won five straight games, including a 4-0 performance at the four-day tourney.
Dodgers pitcher Ian Bauer threw six innings and allowed four hits and five runs, although none were earned as the Dodgers committed seven errors in the field. Bauer would strike out seven and issue three walks.
At the plate, Bauer doubled and finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Leadoff batter Jaxon Wittmayer was 2 for 4 for the Dodgers and scored two runs.
Knaub also scored twice. Overall, six Dodgers had RBIs.
"We played good defensively all tournament until today, but our pitcher, Ian Bauer, kept us in it," said Dodgers coach Doug Studiner. "We found a way to win, and it should bode well as we move forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.