LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers came away victorious twice Saturday in a Legion baseball twin bill against Gallatin Valley. The Dodgers won both games by the same 4-3 score.

Landen Bauer gave Laurel one of its victories when he drew a bases-loaded walk to score Issac Nieto with the winning run in the bottom of eighth.

In the other contest, Nieto had a single and two RBIs as Laurel overcame an 11-hit attack by Gallatin Valley. Maverick Hoppman went 2 for 2 for the Dodgers. Starter Reece Dolechek threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out four.

Josh Majors, Mayson Shivley and Marcus Holen all had two hits for the Outlaws.

