LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers came away victorious twice Saturday in a Legion baseball twin bill against Gallatin Valley. The Dodgers won both games by the same 4-3 score.
Landen Bauer gave Laurel one of its victories when he drew a bases-loaded walk to score Issac Nieto with the winning run in the bottom of eighth.
In the other contest, Nieto had a single and two RBIs as Laurel overcame an 11-hit attack by Gallatin Valley. Maverick Hoppman went 2 for 2 for the Dodgers. Starter Reece Dolechek threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out four.
Josh Majors, Mayson Shivley and Marcus Holen all had two hits for the Outlaws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.