BILLINGS — It was a little bit longer of a road than the Laurel Dodgers would have liked.
Nonetheless, the Dodgers (35-22) are happy to be back at the State A American Legion baseball tournament, which begins Thursday in Havre.
“We are very excited. We missed out on going to state last year and were coming along at the end of the year and didn’t quite get over the hump to go and missed it for the first time in a couple years,” Laurel coach Doug Studiner said. “It’s nice to be back. The state tournament is always a lot of fun.”
Also entered in the eight-team tourney field is the Glendive Blue Devils. Glendive, which was 4-0 at the Eastern A District tourney, scored a 14-2 five-inning victory over the Dodgers in the District title game in Glasgow on Sunday.
Glendive downed the Dodgers twice in Glasgow, also posing an 11-10 win earlier in the tourney.
The top two teams out of the Eastern A advanced to state. Laurel had a 4-2 record over four days in Glasgow. The Billings Blue Jays, last year’s state champion, were 1-2 at Districts.
“We took the long road there and came through the loser’s bracket,” said Studiner. “I tip my hat to Glendive. When we met them in the championship game they had more energy and power than us. We were played out. We felt fortunate to battle through the loser’s bracket and get an opportunity to play for state.”
Laurel will open with the South’s No. 1 team, the Belgrade Bandits, at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Glendive and the South’s No. 2 team, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, start the tourney with a 10 a.m. game on Thursday.
Laurel is hoping for its first state title since 2013. The Dodgers claimed three State A titles in a row from 2009-11.
Glendive last won the State A title in 2004. The Blue Devils also won the 2002 state banner.
Other first-round games include the No. 2 team from the West, the Mission Valley Mariners, vs. the No. 1 team from the North, the Great Falls Chargers A at 4 p.m.; and the No. 1 team from the West, the Glacier Twins, vs. the No. 2 team from the North, the host Havre Northstars, at 7:30 p.m.
The state champion advances to the regional tourney Aug. 6-10 in Anchorage, Alaska.
The State A title game is Monday at 11 a.m. The if-necessary second championship game would be played 45 minutes after the first game concludes.
“Those who pitch the best and play the cleanest defense will come out on top,” said Studiner.
Laurel’s Jaxon Wittmayer said both the Dodgers and Blue Devils rose to the occasion at Districts.
“I don’t think the rest of the state thought us and Glendive would come out on top and represent the East at state,” Wittmayer said, “but we proved them wrong.”
And now that the Dodgers are there, they are ready to make the most of it.
“We have a good shot,” Wittmayer said. “We are really pumped and ready to leave it all out there. … We are ready to put on a show and represent our town of Laurel.”
