Former Laurel Dodgers pitcher/infielder Connor Polkowske, pictured in July, will transfer from Northern State to Dickinson State.

 Billings Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Former Laurel Dodger and Billings Royal Connor Polkowske will continue his baseball career at Dickinson State University, the Blue Hawks announced Tuesday.

Polkowske, a 2019 Laurel graduate, currently attends Northern State University. He will play this coming baseball season at the Division II school in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and he'll join the NAIA school in North Dakota this coming fall, according to Laurel Dodgers coach Doug Studiner.

Polkowske was an all-state pitcher/infielder for the Dodgers this past American Legion baseball season. He played for the Billings Royals prior to his senior year at Laurel.

