BILLINGS — Former Laurel Dodger and Billings Royal Connor Polkowske will continue his baseball career at Dickinson State University, the Blue Hawks announced Tuesday.
Welcome to the squad Connor Polkowske!!! #HawksAreUp @dsubluehawks @DSUHeritageFond pic.twitter.com/FaxNnzayCN— Blue Hawk Baseball (@BlueHawkBSB) February 10, 2020
Polkowske, a 2019 Laurel graduate, currently attends Northern State University. He will play this coming baseball season at the Division II school in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and he'll join the NAIA school in North Dakota this coming fall, according to Laurel Dodgers coach Doug Studiner.
Polkowske was an all-state pitcher/infielder for the Dodgers this past American Legion baseball season. He played for the Billings Royals prior to his senior year at Laurel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.