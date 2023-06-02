GREAT FALLS – A week ago, Scott Klinker was jumping for joy – and medals – as a valuable member of the Great Falls High track and field team.

This weekend, Klinker will be throwing, batting and fielding as a valuable member of the Great Falls Chargers AA American Legion baseball team.

Not many athletes can make the transition from sport to sport that seamlessly, but Klinker obviously is no ordinary athlete.

“Scotty’s a great athlete and he’s capable of doing great things,” said Tony Forster, veteran coach of the Chargers program. “We want our guys to play multiple sports, and we want them to have success in everything they try.”

Forster said two other Chargers also competed at state track meets last weekend. Seamus Sullivan ran relays for the Great Falls Bison, and Brinkley Evans competed in several events for the Conrad Cowboys.

Few track athletes in Montana were as successful as Klinker last Friday and Saturday at the Class AA state track and field meet in Butte. The 6-foot-1 junior placed in all three jumping events – first place in the triple jump, fifth place in the long jump and sixth in the high jump to spark the Bison to a fourth-place finish.

“I love to jump. That’s what I do best,” said Klinker, who just started triple-jumping this spring and won the event at state with a leap of 46 feet, 10 1/2 inches, nearly two feet ahead of the runner-up athlete.

“I figured it was the only jumping event left so I might as well try it,” he said Thursday before baseball practice. “Now it’s my favorite event.”

But it’s not his favorite sport.

“Baseball is definitely No. 1,” said Klinker, who also starred on the Bison basketball team last winter as a springy-legged small forward.

He probably would have starred on the football squad last fall as a wide receiver or defensive back if it weren’t for his love of baseball.

“I’ve been playing fall ball with Big Sky baseball out of Three Forks, and I’ll do it again this fall,” Klinker said. “My goal is to pitch college baseball. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

For the past three months, Klinker has been attending track practice right after school, then heading over to Chargers’ workouts, whether indoor or outdoor. He missed a few drills, but not many.

“They (Chargers) were real flexible,” Klinker said.

Forster said track meets prevented Klinker from making a few early baseball games, but not many.

“He might not be in the baseball rhythm he otherwise would be, but his conditioning is great and now we’ve got him all summer,” said the coach, whose team begins Montana-Alberta conference play Saturday and Sunday with games against the Lethbridge Elks at Centene Stadium.

Klinker is one of the Chargers’ top pitchers and has a 2-0 record with two saves in six games this spring. When he’s not on the mound, Klinker is the regular third baseman, and he’s hitting .283 with 12 RBI and 17 runs scored in 16 games. The 150-pounder packs considerable power for his size, with one homer and three doubles. He also has stolen nine bases.

He’s scheduled to start on the mound next Tuesday for a conference game in Helena, the early favorite to win the league.