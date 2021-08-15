HELENA — Years after running the bases, patrolling the field and toeing the rubber at Kindrick Legion Field, the LeSage brothers made their return. Nearly two decades after the youngest -- Quinn -- departed the program, Ira and Austin joined him in returning for the Helena Senators’ alumni game on Saturday night.
“My brothers -- we were kinda joking about coming back,” Quinn said. “I think it’s been 18 years since I’ve seen a live pitch in an at-bat and 14 years since I’ve pitched to a live hitter. It’ll be a little bit rusty, but my brothers and I decided it would be a good year to come back and see if we can have a little bit of fun.”
Quinn was a member of all three of Helena’s state title teams in the early 2000s, while Austin played on the 2001 squad that won it all. Ira was a Senator in the late 1990s, and, as the oldest, rallied his brothers to make the trip back to the Capital City for one more game.
“We’ve been baseball fans forever, but also tracking this successful season that they just had,” Ira said of the decision to return this year. “State title, went deep in the regionals. Wanted to be here to shake their hands and support the program...We were just doing some math with the guys and they weren’t even born by the time we graduated and finished playing here. Watching them get to go through what some of us did 20-plus years ago is outstanding.”
Just weeks ago, Helena captured its first state championship since that 2003 title. The Senators proceeded to advance deeper in the regional tournament than any other team in program history while winning 54 games and landing five players on the Class AA All-State Team.
“We just got done shaking their hands,” Quinn said. “It was great to see them achieve that. It sounds like they had an exceptional team with a bunch of really good players. You always want to see the program you came from succeed and it’s really exciting to see them do what they did this year.”
All three brothers, who each left their individual marks all over Helena’s record books, played collegiate baseball. Both Quinn and Austin attended Columbia Basin for two years, after which Quinn played Division I baseball at Campbell University. Austin finished his eligibility at Colorado State-Pueblo and Ira played a season at Willamette University in Oregon.
Both Ira and Austin recently moved back to Montana while Quinn is in his first year as a middle school principal in Spokane, Washington.
Twenty-two, 20 and 18 years after each brother won the Betty Cottingham American Legion Baseball MVP Award, the trio joined some of their former teammates in a home run derby and nine-inning game, all while making sure to have fun and soak in the moment.
“It has everything to do with the memories and the people we did it with,” Quinn said. “An event like this, getting back to see some of the guys I played with, those are the special moments with people and the memories we had. Just great coaches, great teammates. We were fortunate enough to put together a string of really good years and won some state titles. That’s just the icing on the cake for me.”
Quinn hit one long-ball in the first round of the home run derby on Saturday night and snuck two more over the left field fence in the final round to take the crown. He later pitched and played infield, as the gray team, featuring all three LeSage brothers, rallied from a 7-0 deficit after two innings to beat the blue team 9-8.
“It’s just awesome to get those guys back out here on the field,” Senators head coach and gray team member Jon Burnett said. “They love coming out and taking BP and reminiscing in the dugout. Just to have them come back and be a part of the program is awesome.”
For some who participated in the night’s festivities, their time away from the sights and sounds of Kindrick had been only a few months or years. For others, like the LeSage brothers, it had been far too long since they laced it up and trotted out between the white lines of their home ballpark. For all involved, it was a night to think back on memories from yesteryear while also making new ones.
“It’s been 18 years since I’ve been on this field,” Austin said. “It’s really good to get back and see some of the familiar things. We spent a lot of days and years growing up at this field...Ira called and said I think we need to go play in this alumni game because I don’t know how many more years we can do this with all three of us playing. He called me and we made it happen.”
