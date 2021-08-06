ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Brody Ayers drove in Isaac Richardson with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Gallatin Valley Outlaws capped a four-run rally to open the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament Friday with a 7-6 win over Marsh Valley at Mulcahy Stadium.
The Outlaws posted their 57th win after rallying from a 6-3 deficit. The final inning was highlighted by RBIs from Trevor Dodd, Richardson and Ayers.
Dodd’s single made it 6-4, Richardson’s single made it 6-5. A wild pitch tied it.
Marsh Valley (36-4), the Idaho American Legion baseball state champions, had led the entire game.
Braxston Foster had three RBIs on a two-run single in the first and a two-base sac fly in the third.
Stanton Howell's squeeze bunt to score James Bodily made it 3-0 in the third inning. Howell also pitched three innings of scoreless relief over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. At one point he had 35 strikes on 42 pitches with five Ks for the Eagles of Arimo, Idaho.
Bodily went 3 for 4 for Marsh Valley with a triple and three runs scored. His final run came on a Dylan Driessen bases-loaded HBP that gave Marsh Valley a three-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
Patrick Deitz got the party started for Gallatin Valley with a leadoff walk. Brandon Beedie reached on an error. Dodd singled to make it 6-4. After an out, Richardson singled to make it 6-5. Then Dodd scored on a wild pitch.
With two outs, Ayers banged one up the middle to move the Outlaws (57-21) into the winner’s bracket Saturday against Anchorage South at 6 p.m.
Richardson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Brady Jones was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Mayson Shively pitched six innings and Josh Majors threw the final frame.
