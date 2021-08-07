ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Bo Hays batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and pitched the final inning to close out Brody Ayers' six-inning gem, as the Gallatin Valley Outlaws defeated Anchorage South 4-2 on Saturday in winner's bracket play on Day 2 of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium.
Hays twice had two-out base hits, first rapping out a two-run single in the first inning to make it 2-0 and then delivering an RBI-single in the fifth inning to make it 3-0. He also scored a run and stole a base. And got the save.
"That's why we came here is to win this thing," Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I'm glad we are playing good baseball. These guys definitely deserve it."
Gallatin Valley (58-21) was in complete control thanks to Ayers, who carried a shutout into the sixth inning and racked up 1-2-3 frames in the first, second and fifth.
Ayers also made two nice defensive stabs, catching a liner in the second and snatching a sharp comebacker in the fourth. He needed just six pitches to get out of the fifth.
"Brody set the tone in the first inning, going out and shutting them down," Scott said. "He has been good for us all year. He pounds the strike zone, has really good off-speed pitches and was able to get a lot of ground balls."
The 58th victory tied the Outlaws' record for the most wins during a season. Scott said that the 2004 team also achieved 58 wins
"Those guys have put it on their calendar," Scott said of the current group of Outlaws. "They have been trying to achieve that 58-win total."
Gallatin Valley will be looking for win No. 59 on Sunday night when it takes on either Cody, Wyoming, or Juneau, Alaska, in the undefeated semifinal game at 9 p.m. (MT).
"No matter who we play we expect their best effort," Scott said. "We should be sitting in pretty good shape going into (Sunday). Brody's outing today set us up hopefully to have a lot of success these next three days."
Against South, Patrick Dietz drove in the Outlaws' fourth run with a two-out single. He also made five unassisted putouts.
"They're playing pretty well," Scott said. "We have had a couple of guys putting a little too much pressure on themselves. Hopefully now they can relax and have a couple good games here."
This was the first tournament loss for South and only its fourth defeat in 34 games this season. South will play Wasilla, Alaska, in a loser-out game on Sunday afternoon.
