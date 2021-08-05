GILLETTE, Wyo. — Elimination contests greeted both Montana legion programs at the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday. With their seasons on the line, the Billings Royals and Helena Senators once again found themselves occupying the morning games against state champions from Oregon and Alaska.
Helena Senators 13, Eagle River (Alaska) 0
It is safe to say Helena found its fire. A day after looking out of sorts offensively, the Senators bounced back in a big way, keeping their season alive with a 13-run outburst against the Wolves from Alaska.
Helena’s regional win is its first since 2001.
“A lot of internalization with the players (in the last 24 hours),” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “They had to dig deep and figure out if they wanted to be here, wanted to be playing. We had a good team meeting last night. Listened to each of the players and they all got it out. They wanted to keep playing and play one more day with each other. They came out and showed it today.”
Facing elimination, Helena lined base knocks all over Hladky Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Tyler Tenney singled three times in the middle innings, plating four runs and scoring an additional three.
“I was seeing (the ball) pretty good,” Tenney said. “I was looking fastball, if they gave it to me I was trying to drive it. I think early on I got a lot of off-speed, so I sat back and tried to put it in play with runners in scoring position.”
His run-scoring hit in the fourth inning extended Helena’s lead to 6-0 and Victor Scott backed that up with an RBI double one batter later. The Senators, just like they did Wednesday, opened the scoring, but unlike their initial contest, they continued tacking on as the contest deepened.
Helena sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning, rapping out a quartet of hits and scoring four runs. That kicked off three straight innings in which the Senators scored multiple runs as seven starters picked up a hit.
“We were a little bit more relaxed today,” Tenney said. “Could kind of tell just by the way we were hitting and playing defense. We came out with nothing to lose.”
Gavin Thennis joined Tenney with a multi-hit performance and Scott chipped in two RBI. Six Senators picked up RBI.
Of Helena’s 10 RBI, five came with two outs as the Senators went 7-for-14 in those situations. With runners on base, that number ticked up to 9-for-17 and Helena averaged .538 (7-for-13) with runners in scoring position.
All of that was in support of a trio of arms on the mound. Eamon Burke started and spun four innings of two-hit baseball, striking out two and not allowing a run.
“The fastball and I got the change-up and the curveball working along with the slider,” Burke said. “With everything working together it was nice, I could pinpoint and get some weak contact to the guys on the infield.”
The right-hander induced seven ground outs against the 17 batters he faced. A handful went Tenney’s way at shortstop and the sure-handed infielder did not have much trouble making plays.
“After watching the game last night, I knew to work the zone, get weak contact, work to get weak contact to the middle of the infield so they could make plays along with swinging and missing,” Burke said. “That was kinda the game plan.”
Burke described Helena’s dugout as electric when the Senators are scoring with regularity and said it is “the best feeling in the world” pitching with run support.
The Senators once again draw the morning contest Friday. They are scheduled to play the loser of Thursday's Yakima, Washington, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, game at 10:30 a.m.
Eugene Challengers 4, Billings Royals 2
Fifty-plus wins, a winning streak north of the 20 games, state runner-up plaque and their first appearance in the regionals since 2018 give the Royals plenty to hang their collective hats from the 2021 season.
“We had a great year, and won a lot of games,” Royals head coach David Swecker said. “I thought our team competed every single game that they played. Really proud of them. I couldn’t have asked any more of them.”
Billings’ campaign came to an end on Thursday in a tightly-contested elimination game against Eugene, Oregon. The Royals dug themselves an early hole, allowing a trio of extra-base hits in the opening frame to the top of the Challengers’ order.
Run-scoring ground balls, however, clawed the Royals back into the contest in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2. Just a half-inning later, a one-out error propped the door open for Eugene to regain the advantage.
A sharply hit ball skipped through the left side of the infield, keeping the Royals out of turning a potential inning-ending double play. One batter later, Eugene’s Dylan Carson plated the game’s go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
“We’re a pretty good team and I thought we could’ve done better down here,” Royals senior Jaeden Jordahl said. “Got hot too early, I guess, with our long win streak before the state tournament. We just couldn’t get it done out here.”
Eugene tacked on an insurance tally in the sixth inning as Challengers starting pitcher Cho Tofte worked into the sixth inning twirling a five-hit, two-run gem. Twenty-four hours after rapping a dozen hits and leaving that same number on base, Billings could not cash in a second and third situation with two outs in the sixth inning trailing by a run.
In total, the Royals left another six runners on the base paths and went 1-for-14 with runners on base.
Billings is slated to lose around 10 seniors from this year’s roster, according to Swecker, all players who left unique marks on the program.
“I think a lot of these seniors have meant an awful lot to this program,” Swecker said. “A lot of them I’ve had since my freshman year, so we’ve been through a lot together. When they come into the program, we ask them to leave it better than they found it and all these seniors did an absolute great of leaving this program better than they found it.”
Jordahl, who went 2-for-4, plans to attend Miles Community College to continue his baseball career. In his four years with the Royals, he said he has met many friends and guys he plans to stay in contact with.
“I’ve made all my friends here,” Jordahl said. “It’s kinda sad to leave, but that’s how it goes...We had a pretty good season, one of the best records this program has ever had. It sucks to end this way, but we had a great season. Can’t get too down on ourselves."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.