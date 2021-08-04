GILLETTE, Wyo. — Returning from a year away, the American Legion Regionals got underway across the country on Wednesday. In the Northwest Region, Montana sent two teams in a rare opportunity in a non-hosting year.
Both the Billings Royals and Helena Senators occupied the morning games on Day 1 of the regional at Hladky Memorial Stadium. A good start for the Royals quickly evolved into a rough outing for the pitching staff against the Washington state champion. Helena grabbed an advantage early, but struggled to hold it late against the 2019 Legion World Series Champion Idaho Falls Bandits.
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 8, Billings Royals 5
Early-morning contests bring a certain set of challenges. Two teams filling the 9:30 game on Wednesday committed a combined seven errors and left a total of 19 runners on base.
“I thought we came out ready to go,” Royals head coach David Swecker said. “We got a zero in the first inning and put a run up right away. They answered with one and got it right back. I thought our energy was pretty good for a 9:30 game, we haven’t played one in a while. I was really happy with how we approached the game.”
Billings starting pitcher Lance Schaaf looked sharp early on, spinning a breaking ball for a strikeout looking in the first inning.
Yakima, however, wasted little time after that in figuring out the southpaw and began putting barrel to the ball. Run-scoring base hits plated the Pepsi Pak’s first two runs of the contest into the third inning, helping them keep pace with a Billings squad that also scored a pair early.
“Lance came out the first two innings and threw really well,” Swecker said. “Yakima did a good job of staying inside baseballs, making us work for every out. They have a lot of great hitters, we just needed to have a little more control. Lance just lost his control a little bit and needed to throw more strikes. They took advantage of that.”
In the third and fourth innings, Yakima seized control of the contest. Five hits combined in those two frames helped push across seven runs, as did two Billings errors.
The Royals put the tying run on first base in the seventh inning, rapping out five of their 12 total hits in that frame. Billings left the bases loaded to end the contest, running its total to a dozen runners left on base in the loss.
“We got a lot of hits, we just didn’t get the big hit,” Swecker said. “I just felt like we were a couple barrels away or a hit away from getting back into this game. We just gotta pitch a little bit better. If we pitch a little bit better tomorrow, we’ll be alright.”
Jaeden Jordahl, Jessen West and Gunner Thompson all collected two hits for the Royals. Jordahl was on base four times with a pair of walks and was credited with three stolen bases at the top of Billings’ lineup.
Schaaf tossed three innings of five-run baseball for the Royals, but Owen Doucette and Michael Ohlin combined for three frames of two-hit ball.
Billings falls into the losers bracket of the regional tournament with the loss and will face Eugene, Oregon, tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.
“We’re just kinda playing against ourselves right now,” Doucette said. “We know our potential. We played well all the way until the state championship and we’re just playing against ourselves...We just need to play better. The win streak definitely gave us a big target on our back so everyone is going to want to beat us. We just gotta play through that and not play against ourselves.”
Idaho Falls Bandits 4, Helena Senators 1
Less than a week after winning Montana’s Class AA State Championship, the Senators came out a bit flat in their first-round matchup against the reigning Legion World Series Champions.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We acted like we didn’t want to be here today. I don’t know if it’s a hangover from the state tournament...We didn’t play Senators baseball today, for sure.”
Against a trio of Idaho Falls arms, Helena scratched across just three hits -- all infield hits -- and one run on a swinging bunt.
“I think we were a little nervous there at the start,” Burnett said. “Probably swung at some pitches we shouldn’t have early on. Pretty much our approach the whole game. We swung at pitches we shouldn’t have been swinging at and then watched ones we could’ve hit pretty hard. Gotta swing at strikes.”
Bandits starting pitcher Merrit Jones fanned six Senators in 2.1 innings on the mound, making up the bulk of nine strikeouts recorded by Idaho Falls pitchers in the win.
In the fourth inning, Helena loaded the bases without a hit -- all with two outs -- and jumped out to a short-lived advantage when Hunter Bratcher legged out an infield knock. Idaho Falls never blinked, and came back for a quartet of runs over the next two innings. The Bandits took a 2-1 lead on an error by Helena’s catcher and tacked on two more runs to seal the contest.
“These kids have done a good job this year of staying in the present moment,” Idaho Falls head coach Ryan Alexander said of his team’s comeback. “They did a really good job when it was on the line today...We came into this knowing we’re going to have to play good baseball. To get out of here getting an opportunity to go into Day 2 as the winner, that’s big for us.”
Helena, a team that typically puts up a fight when trailing late in contests, received just a one-out walk in the seventh inning before a groundout ended the game.
“That first guy was really good, one of the better guys we’ve seen,” Senators infielder Gavin Thennis said. “He had a really nice curveball, and threw hard. Then they put that second guy in. I thought we could’ve hit him a lot more than we did. I felt like our approaches weren’t quite there today. I felt like a lot of guys didn’t go compete like we did at state, but tomorrow is a new day and hopefully we can go compete and find that fire.”
As a team, the Senators left 10 runners on base and went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Four times Helena struck out looking on Wednesday.
“No effort, no dugout, no fire, no aggressiveness [today],” Burnett said. “The kinda things we’ve been preaching for years, we just didn’t see it today out of our squad. Hopefully it’s something we can address and fix before we play again tomorrow. We played like we were tired.”
Tyler Tenney was on base twice with two walks for the Senators, as was Thennis. Bratcher notched the Senators’ lone RBI and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Ethan Keintz tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing nine hits, four runs (three earned) with a walk and strikeout on 78 pitches.
Now in the losers portion of the bracket, Helena plays Eagle River, Alaska, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
“It’s something that the players have to want,” Burnett said of the team recapturing its fire. “They have to want to be out here and want to play. We have that competitive fire. I think we’ll dig deep and find it."
