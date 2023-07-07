GREAT FALLS – It takes drive and ambition to play at the highest level of Legion baseball in Montana, where the season is relatively short and the obstacles to success are relatively long.

There may be no better example of the kind of drive it takes to be a good ballplayer than Brinkley Evans, who is having a breakout season as the starting catcher for the Great Falls Chargers Class AA squad in the Montana-Alberta American Legion Conference.

After all, Evans drives more than 80 miles – each way – several times a week for practices and games with the Chargers, who took a 7-6 league record (24-21 overall) into Friday’s doubleheader at home against the Missoula Mavericks.

“Brink’s a grinder, a hard worker who wants to get better,” said Chargers manager Tony Forster, who welcomed Evans to the Great Falls program in the spring of 2022 after the young athlete decided to transfer from the Class A Tri-County Cardinals after three years with the Conrad-based team.

“They (Evans family) reached out to us and received the waiver,” said Forster. “I think it was a good move for Brink.”

Evans agrees.

“I had three good years with the Cardinals but there’s a big difference between Class A and AA competition,” said Evans. “Down here we see pitchers in the 80 mph range every day, and I can’t steal a base any time I want. I’ve still got some good friends up there but I’ve made a lot of good friends here, too.”

Evans lives on the family ranch west of Valier so he was used to commuting, driving more than 20 miles to attend Conrad High School. He was a football and track star for the Cowboys, and placed third at the state Class B track meet in May in the 100 and 200 meters. His participation in track prevented him from making some early-season baseball workouts.

“Brink kind of struggled early at the plate because he didn’t have a lot of batting practice,” said Forster. “But he’s been in a good groove lately.”

Earlier this week, Evans went 2-for-5 in a doubleheader loss at the Billings Scarlets, then went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 13-3 romp over the Lethbridge Elks. For the season, he’s hitting .432 with five doubles and three triples, while driving in 32 runs. He also leads the team with 17 stolen bases.

“He’s our second-leading hitter in average behind Trigg Mapes (.458),” said Forster.

Mapes, an all-state basketball player who will play shortstop this fall at Trinadad (Colo.) Junior College, has missed the past two weeks with an injury, but may return to action this weekend as the Chargers play three games against the Mavs. The Chargers also have missed the services of star lefthanded pitcher AJ Sloan, who recently underwent arm surgery.

In the absence of those standouts, young players Cole Pace, Noah Banderob and Walker Parsons have developed into solid players.

Evans is not only a good contact hitter and swift baserunner, he’s also been solid behind the plate for a relatively young pitching staff anchored by Scotty Klinker.

“Scotty’s great but my favorite guy to catch is Shane Jefferson. We always seem to be on the same page,” said Evans, who at 5-10 and 170 pounds is smaller than most catchers.

But that’s the position he expects to play in college this fall at MSU Billings. He signed in February to play for the Yellowjackets.

“I’m willing to play the outfield or catcher in college,” he said. “I’ll find out this fall whether it’s varsity, JV or redshirt.”

Until then, Evans will try to help the Chargers win their first state AA championship. The club has nine more conference games (after Friday) before the state tournament starts later this month in Missoula. Both Billings teams and Helena are on top of the current standings, but no team has been dominant this summer.

“We’ve got to get healthy but I like our chances,” said Forster. “We can beat anybody.”