WILLISTON, N.D. — The Great Falls Chargers (17-12) downed the Williston Keybirds 5-2 in the 38th Annual Truwealth Financial Tournament on Saturday to advance to the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Keybirds scored first in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Ashton Collings, but the Chargers answered in the bottom half by scoring two runs on a walk by Landon Lockwood, single by Liam Sullivan and a sacrifice fly by Trigg Mapes. Sullivan scored the second run on an error by the Keybirds catcher.

The Chargers added two more runs in the third inning with a single by Lockwood, a triple by Mapes and a ground ball by Brinkley Evans. Lockwood scored the final run in the fifth inning on a ground out by Mapes to the second baseman.

Austin Armstrong pitched six innings for the win. Lockwood was credited with the save. Armstrong surrendered two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking four.

The Chargers were to play the winner the late Saturday game between the Miles City Outlaws and Saskatoon Giants for the title.