WILLISTON, N.D. — The Great Falls Chargers (16-12) completed pool play with a 2-1 record in the 38th Annual Truwealth Financial Tournament on Friday.

The Chargers started the second day with a loss to the Williston Oilers. Walker Parsons took the loss for Great Falls, surrendering six runs off four hits and four walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings pitched.

In game two, the Chargers defeated the Miles City Outlaws 9-1 in five innings. The Chargers collected seven runs in the first inning.

Landon Lockwood and Trigg Mapes led the team in hitting, both going 3-for-4 at the plate. Lockwood, Mapes and Noah Banderob each collected a double.

The Chargers' senior southpaw, Shane Jefferson, threw all five innings, allowing only one-run on four hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Chargers await the outcome of a 9 a.m. Saturday game for placing in the bracket portion of the tournament.

The Chargers opened the tournament on Thursday with a 16-4 win over the Billings Upper Deck Expos A 18U in five-innings.

Nathan Redenbaugh was credited with the win, allowing four hits and three runs in four innings. Mason Davis came in as relief and got the save, allowing two hits, one run while walking one and striking out one.

Brinkley Evans went 4-for-4 to lead the Chargers in hits. They recorded eight runs in the fourth inning, led by Lane Seim, Cole Pace, Liam Sullivan, Scotty Klinker, Trigg Mapes and Evans.

Nick Martin took the loss for the Outlaws, allowing five runs in two innings, Trever Gollick lead the Expos with two hits in two at bats.