GREAT FALLS — It won’t exactly be a return to normalcy, but the upcoming American Legion baseball season in northern Montana and southern Alberta is going to feel more comfortable than in recent years.
But it won't exactly be like the “old days” – as recently as 2019, when Great Falls teams frequently would travel to Alberta ballparks in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Vauxhall and Pincher Creek for conference games against Canadian rivals.
Those same Alberta clubs would often cross the border to play in Havre, Conrad, Great Falls and Lewistown, as well.
For the third straight summer, Canadian fans won’t see any American teams in their ballparks. But progress is being made.
The 2022 seasons will be a huge improvement over the past two years, when COVID-19 restrictions basically wiped out competition between longtime Montana and Alberta rivals.
“It will be a lot better for us this year for sure,” said Tony Forster, longtime manager of the Great Falls Chargers AA program. “Last year with the schedule changes due to no Canadian teams, we had to play eight conference games in Billings and four each in Helena and Bozeman. We had 24 conference games and only eight were played in Great Falls.”
That’s a big reason why the Chargers finished with a 4-20 league record in 2021.
This summer, the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs and the Lethbridge Elks are returning to conference play in the Montana-Alberta AA circuit. Because of stringent vaccination rules in Canada, no American teams will cross the border to play in southern Alberta.
The Elks and Monarchs will play 14 of their 16 conference games at Montana sites, and will face each other in home-and-away series.
The new schedule means the seven Montana teams in the league – Great Falls, two Billings teams, Helena, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell – will have slimmer 16-game conference schedules. But other Canadian programs will visit Montana for nonleague games, including the Vauxhall Baseball Academy and a few Calgary programs.
The AA season will culminate July 27-31 in Billings, where eight of the nine programs will qualify for the state tournament.
The Class A Northern Division also will have a new look for 2022. There will be two four-team subdivisions, with the Lewistown Redbirds, Havre North Stars, Tri-County Cardinals and Great Falls Chargers A comprising the southern sector. The north subdivision will comprise the Vauxhall Spurs, the Medicine Hat Knights, the Lethbridge Miners and a Calgary team.
The northern Montana programs will play each other four times apiece for a 12-game conference schedule. The Alberta teams will do the same, and the eight programs will meet in Havre for the Northern Division tournament. The top two clubs from that event advance to the state Class tournament to be played in late July in Belgrade.
“The Canadian teams will be coming down here for non-league games, so it’s getting closer to how it used to be,” Forster said.
The Chargers manager said he hasn’t been involved in discussions with Great Falls school district officials about the possible addition of high school baseball to the sports menu at Great Falls High or CMR.
“If it happens, it happens, and we (Legion) wouldn’t start our schedule until after the high school state tournament,” Forster said. “I just hope the schools are ready and don’t have to scramble to get programs going. The quality might be better if they waited a year.”
