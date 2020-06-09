LAUREL — Leadoff hitter Jake Clinton walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs as Lewistown rolled past the Laurel Dodgers 10-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.
Laurel came back to win the second game 11-10, breaking a 10-10 tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth when Keagan Campbell scored on a wild pitch.
In the first game, the Redbirds pushed six runs across in the top of the third. Luke Clinton and Xander Flick had RBI singles in the inning. Jake Clinton also earned the victory on the mound for Lewistown by not allowing an earned run through five frames.
Richie Cortese drove in two runs for Laurel, while Campbell and Braeden Foos each had two hits.
Cortese had five RBIs for the Dodgers in the second game. He batted 3 for 4 with two runs.
Kyle Lee was 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs and an RBI for the Redbirds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.